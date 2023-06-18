 Madhya Pradesh: DDA Organises Public Grievances Redressal Camp
Madhya Pradesh: DDA Organises Public Grievances Redressal Camp

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Development Authority has been organising public grievance redressal camps every Friday to resolve and redress grievances of beneficiaries.

During second camp on Friday, DDA president Rajesh Yadav personally met and discussed issues with people. The problems of shop and bhawan owner’s were also resolved.

Residents of LIG Vikas Nagar raised fee charged in the colony. Yadav assured to resolve the issue and try to come up with a mutually acceptable solution. Similarly, president Yadav discussed various issues with people and solved various land-related issues such as land acquisition, transfer.

Executive engineer Pradeep Pathak, Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Munnavar Baig, Yogesh Kumar Shukla, estate officer Brajesh Kumar Billore and accounts officer Dilip Garg along with officials and workers attended the meeting. Notably, DDA chairman had inaugurated the camp in the presence of MP last week.

