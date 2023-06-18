Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹19.5 Lakh On Pretext Of Digital Marketing | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was duped of Rs 19.5 lakh after he joined a social media group to achieve targets related to digital marketing, police said on Friday. He had received profit when he joined the group and started achieving the targets for a few days but later he lost his money. The police are investigating the case to identify the accused.

According to the Lasudia police station staff, Aryan Shivhare, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar has lodged a complaint that he had received a link through a social media platform a few days ago. When he joined the group through the link, he started receiving targets related to digital marketing. He later invested money and was assigned a job to increase the likes on social media. He received money for a few days so he transferred about 19.5 lakh in the different bank accounts but this time, he did not receive profit or the money invested by him. He also tried to contact the responsible persons but in vain.

Later, he lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered against the unidentified person under the relevant sections of the IPC. The police are searching for the accused on the basis of the bank accounts given by them. It was believed that the accused had used fake bank accounts to receive money.

Seven arrested for duping man of Rs 17 lakh

Crime branch arrested seven people on Saturday for duping a man of Rs 17 lakh. A crime branch officer said that the accused had taken money from the complainant on the pretext of providing him branded company products on discount. The complainant informed the police that he was taken to his bank by the accused Aditya, who managed to transfer Rs 17.22 lakh from his bank account through RTGS. After the complainant transferred the money to the bank account of the accused, two of his accomplices reached the bank posing as policemen and took Aditya along with them. After that Aditya switched off his mobile number. After receiving a complaint, the police arrested Aditya, Rohan, Rahul, Tarun, Akash, Kapil and Sohan and the bank account was frozen. Rs 16 lakh were found deposited in the bank account while Rs 70,000 were recovered by the police in cash from the accused.