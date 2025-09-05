Air India Flight Carrying 161 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing At Indore Airport After Pilot Notices Engine Glitch

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore made an emergency landing at Indore Airport on Friday morning after the pilot noticed a technical problem in one of the engines.

Flight IX-1028, carrying 161 passengers, was approaching Indore when the pilot detected a technical fault and immediately informed air traffic control (ATC).

Following standard safety procedures, the ATC cleared the aircraft for an emergency landing, ensuring all safety measures were in place.

Fire brigade teams, ambulances, and CISF personnel were stationed on the runway as a precaution to handle any potential emergencies. Thanks to the pilot’s quick action and the airport staff’s preparedness, the flight landed safely at 9:54 AM. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew members.

After the landing, the technical team at Indore Airport began inspecting the engine to determine the cause of the malfunction.

Officials confirmed that the aircraft is temporarily grounded until the problem is fully resolved. Once cleared, the same plane is expected to return to Delhi.

The return flight from Indore to Delhi, flight IX-1029, scheduled for 10:05 AM, was canceled due to the technical issue. Passengers were informed, and alternate arrangements are being considered.

Airport authorities emphasised that the situation was handled smoothly, following all emergency protocols.

This incident highlights the importance of strict safety measures in aviation, ensuring that technical problems are managed effectively and passengers remain safe.