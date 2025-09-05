 Indore's Daly College Of Business Management Hosts MBA Induction 2025 For New Batch
Indore's Daly College Of Business Management Hosts MBA Induction 2025 For New Batch

DCBM ushered in a new chapter with the Genesis Induction Program 2025

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) ushered in a new chapter with the Genesis Induction Program 2025, welcoming its pioneering MBA batch through a week-long series of events designed for business education and leadership.

The grand inaugural ceremony was graced by Siddharth Sethi, co-founder of Infobeans, as chief guest, and principal Daly College Gunmeet Bindra, as guest of honour.

The programme commenced with an insightful orientation led by prof. (Dr) Sonal Sisodia, principal DCBM, who outlined the academic roadmap, curriculum, and high standards of management education that define the institution’s vision.

The auspicious start featured a prayer dance and traditional lamp lighting ceremony, symbolising the dispelling of darkness and the embrace of knowledge.

This was followed by an empowering session by motivational speaker Dr Sandeep Atre, who captivated both students and parents with his wisdom and energy.

Recognising academic merit, DCBM awarded scholarships of Rs 25,000 each to students who had scored above 90% in their Class 12th or graduation.

The highlight of the event was the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” plantation drive, where meritorious students planted saplings with their mothers, signifying growth, sustainability, and deep-rooted values.

