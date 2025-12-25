 Indore News: AB Road Stretch To Be Named After Atal Bihari Vajpayee; Proposal To Rename The Entire Agra–Mumbai Road To Be Sent To Centre
Indore Municipal Corporation has unanimously decided to rename the AB Road stretch within city limits as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Marg on the former Prime Minister’s 101st birth anniversary. The Mayor-in-Council also resolved to send a proposal to the Centre seeking renaming of the entire Agra–Mumbai Road in Vajpayee’s honour.

Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday took a historic decision to rename AB Road as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Marg.

The decision was taken unanimously during a special meeting of the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) held on a Christmas holiday.

Addressing the members, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not only a former Prime Minister who gave India a distinct identity on the global stage, but also a statesman who defined a new paradigm of good governance and played the role of a strong opposition leader with dignity. He recalled Vajpayee’s unmatched contribution in strengthening the country’s road infrastructure by connecting major routes during his tenure.

“In view of his invaluable contribution to national development, IMC has decided to honour him by renaming the Agra–Bombay Road, popularly known as AB Road, within the municipal limits as ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Marg’,” the Mayor said. The proposal received unanimous approval in the MiC meeting.

The meeting also deliberated on renaming the entire Agra–Mumbai Road as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Marg. It was decided that a formal recommendation and demand letter would be sent to the Central government requesting for renaming the full stretch of the highway in Vajpayee’s honour.

Bhargav said the decision taken on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary reflects the city’s respect and gratitude towards the former Prime Minister for his visionary leadership and lasting contributions to India’s infrastructure and governance.

