Now Indore's Passengers Can Catch Train For Surat From Ratlam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, the passengers can board a train to Surat from Nagda and Ratlam railway stations, as the Railways is going to start a special train between Mau (UP) to Udhna (Surat) that will pass through Nagda and Ratlam railway stations.

In view of the demand and to accommodate the rush of extra passengers in trains during the festive season, the Railways is going to operate a special train between Mau (UP) and Udhna (Surat) from the end of this month. This train will run six rounds each from both directions.

According to official information, train number 05017 Mau-Udhna Special will run from Mau from September 27 to November 1. The train will depart from Mhow every Saturday at 05.30 hours and reach Udhna the next day at 12.00 hours. The train will reach Nagda of Ratlam division at 04.28 hours and Ratlam at 06.15 hrs on Sunday.

Similarly, train number 05018 Udhna - Mau Special will run from Udhna every Sunday from September 28 to November 2. This train will leave from Udhna every Sunday at 15.00 hrs and reach Mau railway station on Monday the next day at 22.30 hrs. This train will reach Ratlam of Ratlam division at 21.30 hrs and Nagda at 22.40 hrs every Sunday.

This train will run with second AC, third AC, sleeper and general class coaches. It has been provided stoppages in both directions at Belthara Road, Salempur, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar, Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Idgah, Bayana, Gangapur City, Bhawani Mandi, Shamgarh, Nagda, Ratlam and Vadodara railway stations.