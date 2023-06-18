Indore Bags Runner-Up Spot In ‘National Water Awards’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has added a new feather to its cap list by securing second place in the country in the National Water Awards in the urban body category. Recharging groundwater wisely and adequately using treated sewage water has played a major role in the city winning this award.

The award by the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been awarded to Indore Municipal Corporation. Mayor PushyamitraBhargav was honoured with this award by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a programme organised in Delhi. Chandigarh has bagged the first place. It is worth noting that for the fourth time, the award in this category has been announced by the ministry. Last year, Indore district got the first prize.

Indore Municipal Corporation has taken steps to clean wells and stepwells in the city, established groundwater recharge units in 80,000 houses in the city, and provided ‘HarGharJal’ to one lakh houses. Work like tagging and cleaning wells, ponds, and stepwells, making them encroachment-free, and reusing treated water has earned Indore this honour. Groundwater recharge units are also prominent in the city at private and government buildings, residential societies, industrial areas, educational institutions, commercial institutions, and religious places.

Bhargav said, “As the residents of Indore have made cleanliness their habit through public participation and have made Indore a leader in the country for the last six years, in the same way, they have started understanding the importance of water, and the award is for them. For this, I congratulate those who have made special efforts and installed groundwater recharge units in houses.”

