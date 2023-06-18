 Indore Bags Runner-Up Spot In ‘National Water Awards’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Bags Runner-Up Spot In ‘National Water Awards’

Indore Bags Runner-Up Spot In ‘National Water Awards’

The award by the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been awarded to Indore Municipal Corporation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has added a new feather to its cap list by securing second place in the country in the National Water Awards in the urban body category. Recharging groundwater wisely and adequately using treated sewage water has played a major role in the city winning this award. 

The award by the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been awarded to Indore Municipal Corporation. Mayor PushyamitraBhargav was honoured with this award by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a programme organised in Delhi. Chandigarh has bagged the first place. It is worth noting that for the fourth time, the award in this category has been announced by the ministry. Last year, Indore district got the first prize.

Read Also
5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Mouth-Watering Pani Puri
article-image

Indore Municipal Corporation has taken steps to clean wells and stepwells in the city, established groundwater recharge units in 80,000 houses in the city, and provided ‘HarGharJal’ to one lakh houses. Work like tagging and cleaning wells, ponds, and stepwells, making them encroachment-free, and reusing treated water has earned Indore this honour. Groundwater recharge units are also prominent in the city at private and government buildings, residential societies, industrial areas, educational institutions, commercial institutions, and religious places.

Bhargav said, “As the residents of Indore have made cleanliness their habit through public participation and have made Indore a leader in the country for the last six years, in the same way, they have started understanding the importance of water, and the award is for them. For this, I congratulate those who have made special efforts and installed groundwater recharge units in houses.”

Read Also
Indore: Officials Act Against Beggars After Free Press Expose
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: IMC Removes Encroachment On High Court Order

Indore: IMC Removes Encroachment On High Court Order

Indore: ADG Begins Probe Into Police  Action Against Bajrang Dal 

Indore: ADG Begins Probe Into Police  Action Against Bajrang Dal 

Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹19.5 Lakh On Pretext Of Digital Marketing

Indore: Youth Duped Of ₹19.5 Lakh On Pretext Of Digital Marketing

Indore: RTO Warns Schools To Ensure Students’ Safety In Buses

Indore: RTO Warns Schools To Ensure Students’ Safety In Buses

Indore Police Organises Drug-free Fortnight Programmes

Indore Police Organises Drug-free Fortnight Programmes