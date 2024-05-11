MP: Man From Marginalised Community Assaulted By Three In Sehore, FIR Lodged | Representative Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A man belonging to a marginalised community was allegedly assaulted by three men in Bilkisganj village of the district on Tuesday, the police said, adding that the accused trio also hurled casteist slurs at him. A case has been registered against the accused trio. The victim, identified as Rupesh Jangade (23) told the media that the incident took place on Tuesday evening in the village.

He said he was heading towards a locality in the village on foot, when three men, named Kapil Sharma, Ravi Sharma and Nandi intercepted him on the way. They began hurling casteist slurs at him, he said. When he protested, the accused assaulted him brutally and warned him not to wander in the village, threatening to kill him if he did not abide by them. On Wednesday, Jangade approached the police and got a case registered against the trio under the SC/ST act and other sections of the IPC.

Till now, the accused have not been arrested by the police. Jangade’s kin alleged that the police registered a case after relentless requests made to them. Bilkisganj police station TI Sandeep Meena said that the senior police officials have been apprised of the incident, and a probe is underway in the case.

Medical store operator assaulted by two in Chandbad Village of Sehore, accused absconding

A man aged 33, who used to reside in Charnal village of Sehore, was allegedly assaulted by two men over unknown reasons on Thursday, the police said. The victim alleged that the accused duo also threatened him using a pistol and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered in this regard at the Ahmedpur police station of Sehore.

The victim named Suraj Gaur told the media that he owns a medical store in Charnal village. He added that he, on Thursday, had gone to the Bansia village with two of his friends named Mahesh Gaur and Sunil Gaur. When the trio was on their way back to Charnal, they were accosted by two men identified as Deva Gurjar and Vinay Singh Gurjar.

Over no specific reason, they pointed pistols on the trio and attacked them with sticks. They later fled, threatening the trio of dire consequences. Suraj further alleged that the police seized the pistol from the accused, but have still not arrested them, and have not imposed the Arms act on them. Investigating official in the case, Parvat Singh Meena, told the media that after the probe is over, more IPC sections shall be slapped on the accused.