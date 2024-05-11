 MP Shocker: 'Fufa' Murders Minor Niece After She Refuses To Continue Illicit Relationship With Him In Jabalpur, Arrested
Accused Vikram Singh confessed the crime during police interrogation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Representative Image | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a missing girl was recovered from a canal in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Police said that the minor girl was allegedly murdered by her own uncle (fufaji), with whom she had an illicit relationship. The victim wanted to end this relationship, which enraged the accused uncle.

The case is unfurled within the jurisdiction of the Khamaria police station, and the police have arrested the accused.

On the evening of the 9th, the minor girl had gone to attend a wedding ceremony with her relatives in Birner village, under the Khamaria police station area. During this time, she went out of the house with her uncle Vikram Singh, who was supposedly involved in an illicit relationship with her. But when she did not return by late at night, the family started searching. When the minor girl could not be found all night, the police were informed. During a police search, the body was found floating in a nearby canal.

Consequently, the police started the investigation. Initially, the family had suspicions on Vikram Singh, so when the police started investigating the murder, the family expressed their initial doubt on Vikram Singh. Subsequently, the police took Vikram Singh into custody and interrogated him rigorously.

According to the police, Vikram Singh and the minor girl had been involved in an illicit relationship for quite some time and the minor now wanted to end the same. Consequently, Vikram Singh took the minor girl near the canal on the same day and a dispute between the two occurred when the minor wanted to complain to her family. During the quarrel, the accused Vikram Singh hit her on the head with a stone and then threw her body into the canal. Currently, the accused is in police custody.

