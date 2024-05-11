MP: E-Rickshaw Beaten With 'Chappal' Publicly After Collision With Biker In Morena; Video Viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An e-rickshaw driver was beaten up by a motorcyclist publicly after his vehicle collided with the bike in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The accused man hurled abuses at the e-rickshaw driver and thrashed him with his 'chappal' (footwear).

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

According to information, the incident occurred near Morena railway station when an e-rickshaw driver collided with a motorcyclist on a busy road, leading to an argument. Irked, the motorcyclist started beating him and even took out his sandal to thrash him at the roadside. Onlookers recorded the incident and uploaded the video on social media.

This incident occurred when an e-rickshaw driver, who was driving recklessly collided with a senior citizen riding a motorcycle. Fortunately, the biker was safe and did not endure any injuries, but this collision caused damage to the e-rickshaw driver as he was beaten by the onlookers and the motorcyclist.

It can be seen in the video that the e-rickshaw driver was arguing his case when the motorcyclist got angry and started thrashing the rickshaw driver with his slippers. No onlooker even tried to stop the motorcyclist, instead they were just standing and enjoying the show while the e-rickshaw driver was being thrashed.

Towards the end of the video it can be observed that not just the motorcyclist, another person who did not have any relation with the case and was a random bystander, started hitting the driver under the influence of the motorcyclist.