MP: 11 Injured As Overloaded Elevator Collapse In Under-Construction Building Of Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11 people were injured after an overloaded elevator of an under-construction building collapsed in Gwalior, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at a three-storeu building of Belon Multi near Model Town.
All the injured were rushed to a private hospital.
Most of the injured were labourers, who were returning from the work on Sunday evening.
As per the information, the life carried more weight than its capacity and as a result it collapsed. Further investigation is underway.
