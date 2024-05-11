MP Weather Update: Sizzling Heat Waves Persist In Madhya Pradesh; Expect A Rainy Weekend

Representative Image | Unspalsh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heat waves persisted for another day in the state of Madhya Pradesh. For the past four days, the temperature had been swaying above 40 degrees Celsius during the day. The weather was such that people were sweating profusely during the day due to heat.

On Friday evening, dense clouds covered the sky and there was light rain along with strong winds. Meteorologists predicted similar weather to continue on that day in Indore, even on the voting day of May 13th. There was intense heat during the day and the cycle of clouds and light rain continued in the evening. The weather is expected to change after May 14th.

On Thursday, the daytime temperature recorded was 40.6 degrees Celsius (normal) and the nighttime temperature was 25.6 (+2) degrees Celsius. Friday also saw intense heat during the day with the temperature remaining at 40.6 (+1) degrees Celsius.

According to Meteorological Department, currently, there is a low-pressure system developing in Chhindwara, Balaghat, Dindori, and Narmadapuram, which is also affecting the regions around Indore. This situation will persist until May 13th. During this period, the temperature may increase by 1 degree. After May 14th, the heat will intensify.

IMD Bhopal, explained that this weather is due to the activation of three Western disturbances, changes in cyclonic circulation systems, and shifts in wind direction. Rainfall is ongoing in some districts of the state. The weather will continue to change until May 14th. There is also an expectation of lightning strikes in the state, so people have been advised to stay in safe places during thunder and lightning.

Weather predictions for the next 3 days:

May 12th: There is a rain alert in Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. There will also be gusty winds and rain in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, Dhar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Shajapur, Bhopal, Narsinghpur, and Jabalpur. The weather will change in Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Khargone, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Guna, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Umaria, and Katni as well.

May 13th: The weather will change in all districts of the state. There may be clouds in some places, and gusty winds may occur elsewhere.

May 14th: The weather will change in some districts of the state. There may be light rain in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Sehore, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, and Anuppur.