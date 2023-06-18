Indore: PIL Demands Law To Make Child Visitation Rights Compulsory

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Father’s Day, a PIL was filed in the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court demanding a Gender Equal Law on child visitation. The PIL filed by organisation Paurush also demanded that the said law should be made compulsory as it dealt with the rights of the child.

Before filing the PIL, Paurush’s president Ashok Dashore and convenor Pradeep Mishra held a press conference where they discussed the PIL.

Speaking on the occasion, Dashore said that during a dispute between husband and wife, the child is the worst sufferer. Usually, the wife gets custody of the child and the husband is often denied access to the child for years. This is an infringement of the rights of the child and he falls in the category of ‘neglected child’. Often these children grow up with skewed personalities with a high chance of becoming anti-social. He said the PIL is backed by facts and figures.

Child Welfare Committee president Pallavi Porwal the chief guest of the function said that the committee gets many cases related to conflicts between a husband and wife, but they only deal with those cases where the rights of a child are being affected due to the conflict between a husband and wife. Porwal said that they counsel the couple to stay together for the sake of the child. She said that the CWC does not have any right to provide custody of the child to any party, but their mandate is to solve marital disputes so that the rights of the child are protected.