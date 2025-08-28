 Indore: 10-Member Election Commission Of India Team Trains Booth Level Officers
A 10-member team of the ECI arrived for inspection of polling booths and also to give training to the Booth Level Officers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10 -member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived here on Thursday for inspection of polling booths and also to give training to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) about making of the names in the voter roll, correction and cancellation.

The team visited a polling booth of Assembly Constituency 203 Depalpur in Government Primary and Secondary School No. 19 Naya Basera Gandhi Nagar of the district. Here in the auditorium, the team members trained the Booth Level Officer (BLO). About 140 BLOs participated in the training.

Information was given about Form 6 addition, Form 7 cancellation and Form 8 correction, transfer, disability marking and duplicate voter ID card. Other important information was also given. The team expressed satisfaction at the efforts being made in the district regarding the electoral rolls.

