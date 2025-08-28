Indore: 10-Member Election Commission Of India Team Trains Booth Level Officers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10 -member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived here on Thursday for inspection of polling booths and also to give training to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) about making of the names in the voter roll, correction and cancellation.

The team visited a polling booth of Assembly Constituency 203 Depalpur in Government Primary and Secondary School No. 19 Naya Basera Gandhi Nagar of the district. Here in the auditorium, the team members trained the Booth Level Officer (BLO). About 140 BLOs participated in the training.

Read Also IIT-Indore’s Dr Sarkar Among 21 Teachers Selected For National Award

Assistant deputy district election officer of the district Ajit Shrivastav, assistant electoral registration officer of Depalpur Lokesh Ahuja, district election observer Antim Dubey, training coordinator Ramesh Pandey, officers in charge of four assembly constituencies and members of the ECI team Jaskirat Singh, Preeti, Deshraj Singh, Anita Gautam, Bhavani Pandey, Pooja Rani, Geeta Rani, Akhilesh Kumar, Lalita and Deepak interacted directly with the BLOs in the training programme.

The BLOs were briefed about their duties and instructed to obtain information related to the electoral rolls while behaving politely with the citizens at the field level.

Information was given about Form 6 addition, Form 7 cancellation and Form 8 correction, transfer, disability marking and duplicate voter ID card. Other important information was also given. The team expressed satisfaction at the efforts being made in the district regarding the electoral rolls.