Indore: West Discom Now Serves 62 Lakh Consumers With Reliable Power In Malwa-Nimar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With tens of thousands of new connections in the past one year, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has emerged as a leading electricity provider in Madhya Pradesh, supplying power to nearly 62 lakh consumers across Malwa and Nimar.

With a workforce of about 23,000 employees, the company has maintained more than 99% consumer satisfaction, ensuring uninterrupted service in all weather conditions.

Under the RDSS scheme, India’s first electricity grid was established near Aurobindo Hospital at Emlikheda, Indore. This grid has become a boon for both urban and rural consumers. So far, 78 power grids have been built, alongside the installation of 6,500 transformers, new conductors, poles, capacitor banks, and underground cables, strengthening the distribution system.

West Discom is also leading in smart meter deployment, with nearly 13 lakh smart meters already installed. Cities like Mhow, Khargone, Jhabua, and Thandla are fully equipped with smart meters.

These devices have not only improved billing transparency but also supported the promotion of solar energy integration. Consumers with solar plants benefit directly from smart meters without needing separate installations.

This year alone, the company has provided over Rs 12 crore worth of Time-of-Day (TOD) rebates to encourage renewable usage.

In rooftop solar adoption, West Discom is ahead with 38,500 installations, including 22,300 units under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Indore tops the state with 19,000 rooftop solar systems, generating nearly 130 MW of solar power. The scheme has already transferred Rs 162 crore in subsidies directly to consumers’ accounts through DBT.

Special preparations were also made in Ujjain, keeping in view the Mahakal Lok and upcoming religious gatherings like Simhastha Kumbh. New grids have been set up, safety arrangements strengthened along the Mahakal processional routes, and over 15,000 new connections provided to meet growing demand.

For industries, West Discom supplies power to around 4,800 high-tension consumers, offering rebates worth Rs 800 crore annually as per government and regulatory provisions, aimed at boosting industrial production and employment.

The company’s 24x7 call centre has also become a strong pillar of consumer support, handling thousands of calls daily to resolve power supply issues and spreading awareness about government schemes. Feedback from subsidy beneficiaries is regularly collected to ensure last-mile service delivery.