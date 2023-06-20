Congress Stages Protest Against  ‘Adipurush’, Burns Muntashir’s Effigy

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress leaders demanded an immediate ban on the recently released Bollywood flick Adipurush as it hurts the sentiments of the people. They also staged a demonstration against the film and burnt the effigy of lyricist Manoj Muntashir on Monday.

Spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and chief of RTI Cell Girish Joshi said that the film has been tarnishing the image of our deities. “Absurd dialogues have been written in the film which is a well-planned conspiracy to change the entire Ramayana. BJP government, Censor Board, self- styled Hindu organisations are all in slumber and proves that Lord Ram is only a medium to get votes for BJP,” they said.

They also threatened to launch an intense agitating if the film is not banned in three days. Chief of SC wing Ramesh Ghate, Kavita Kushwaha, Sunil Sharma, Manoj Rathore, Sunil Chauhan, Naman Kushwaha, Radhey Sharma, Akash Rathore, and many congressmen were present in the protest.

Gurnani appoints as national coordinator

Indore

All India Youth Congress appointed advocate Jayesh Gurnani as national coordinator of legal affairs on Monday.

National in-charge of All India Youth Congress Krishna Allaravu and national president Srinivas BV and chairman handed over the responsibility to Gurnani along with his appointment letter in New Delhi.