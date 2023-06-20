 Congress Stages Protest Against  ‘Adipurush’, Burns Muntashir’s Effigy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCongress Stages Protest Against  ‘Adipurush’, Burns Muntashir’s Effigy

Congress Stages Protest Against  ‘Adipurush’, Burns Muntashir’s Effigy

Spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and chief of RTI Cell Girish Joshi said that the film has been tarnishing the image of our deities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 02:58 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress leaders demanded an immediate ban on the recently released Bollywood flick Adipurush as it hurts the sentiments of the people. They also staged a demonstration against the film and burnt the effigy of lyricist Manoj Muntashir on Monday.

Spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and chief of RTI Cell Girish Joshi said that the film has been tarnishing the image of our deities. “Absurd dialogues have been written in the film which is a well-planned conspiracy to change the entire Ramayana. BJP government, Censor Board, self- styled Hindu organisations are all in slumber and proves that Lord Ram is only a medium to get votes for BJP,” they said.

Read Also
Thane: Mitron Lounge Sealed For Violating Timing Rules, Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Also Partied Till...
article-image

They also threatened to launch an intense agitating if the film is not banned in three days. Chief of SC wing Ramesh Ghate, Kavita Kushwaha, Sunil Sharma, Manoj Rathore, Sunil Chauhan, Naman Kushwaha, Radhey Sharma, Akash Rathore, and many congressmen were present in the protest.

Gurnani appoints as national coordinator

Indore

All India Youth Congress appointed advocate Jayesh Gurnani as national coordinator of legal affairs on Monday.

National in-charge of All India Youth Congress Krishna Allaravu and national president Srinivas BV and chairman handed over the responsibility to Gurnani along with his appointment letter in New Delhi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Congress Stages Protest Against  ‘Adipurush’, Burns Muntashir’s Effigy

Congress Stages Protest Against  ‘Adipurush’, Burns Muntashir’s Effigy

Indore: Locals Suffer As Sand-Laden Trucks Hog Service Road ​

Indore: Locals Suffer As Sand-Laden Trucks Hog Service Road ​

Indore: NMC Slashes Microbiology Weightage To Half

Indore: NMC Slashes Microbiology Weightage To Half

Weather Upadtes: Monsoon Likely On June 22-23 In State, To Hit Indore On June 28

Weather Upadtes: Monsoon Likely On June 22-23 In State, To Hit Indore On June 28

Hariyali Mahotsav: Government Offices To Get Potted Plants

Hariyali Mahotsav: Government Offices To Get Potted Plants