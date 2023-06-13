 Mitron Lounge in Thane sealed for violating rules
Mitron Lounge in Thane sealed for violating rules

The action was initiated after the tweet by social activist Binu Varghese.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Thane: The Mitron Lounge located in the Nehru Nagar in the jurisdiction of Wagle Estate police station in Thane was sealed on Monday, for operating till morning 6am. The Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was also present at the lounge till early morning.

The action was initiated after the tweet by social activist Binu Varghese. Varghese said, “Some around 6 bouncers of the lounge assaulted few customers over some petty issues at 6am. I tweeted that it has special permission to operate till 6am in the jurisdiction where Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde resides. When the entire orchestra bars, hookah lounges and family bars are closing at 1.30am then why is special permission given to this lounge.”

FIR registered after tweet from activist

“Will State Excise Department take any action against such lounges that fearlessly and carelessly violate the rules and regulations? will senior police officials of Thane take any action,” the activist tweeted.

Soon after the tweet, a first information report was registered against Abhijit Patil and his associate Abhijit Khorgavkar the owners of the lounge and 6 bouncers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Wagle Estate police station.

Inspector state excise department R C Birajdar said, “The lounge has been sealed for violating rules and regulations set up by the government. Also, the case has been registered against the lounge for serving alcohol till the morning.”

