Thane: UMC To Implement Delhi Education Model, Aims for Digital Transformation

Photo: Pixabay (Representational Photo)

Thane: In a significant endeavor to enhance the quality of education for students in civic schools, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has made the decision to adopt the highly regarded educational model implemented in Delhi municipal schools for the upcoming academic year of 2023-24.

According to data provided by officials of the Ulhasnagar civic body, a total of 4,942 students are currently enrolled in 22 schools under its jurisdiction. These schools are home to a dedicated team of 131 teachers.

Jamir Lengarekar, the additional commissioner of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), expressed, "In our efforts to enhance the quality of education in our municipal schools, the UMC has made the decision to adopt the successful educational model implemented in Delhi municipal schools. As part of this initiative, we will carefully select a group of teachers from specific municipal schools in Ulhasnagar and send them to Delhi for further study and to gain a comprehensive understanding of the teaching methods employed in Delhi."

Expanding on the subject, Lengarekar added, "In a pilot initiative, we have taken the decision to transform five schools under the UMC into fully digital schools. This transformation has already commenced in two schools, namely school number 28 and 14. Additionally, we are actively planning to obtain ISO certification for all UMC schools this year. To kickstart the process, we have initiated the certification process for five UMC schools."