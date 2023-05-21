 Madhya Pradesh: UMC launches 3-R centre at Cosmos Mall
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pardesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) launched the first 3-R centre under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as per instructions of Union Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs on Saturday at Cosmos Mall.

The centre was inaugurated by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav, commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh on Saturday at Cosmos Mall in Nanakheda. Citizens can deposit unusable materials, including toys, shoes, slippers, books and e-waste as per their requirement in the 3-R centre. These items would then be recycled and reused.

In 3-R market, any citizen can deposit un-used material at home at 3R market, for the needy people. Anyone who needs any equipment in his house like utensils, fridge, cooler, TV, children's toys could take it from this center at a nominal fee.

article-image

