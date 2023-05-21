Madhya Pradesh: Boy drowns in mine, villagers stage dharna at SP office

Villagers and relatives of deceased boy who staged dharna outside the SP office argue with the SDM in Ujjain on Saturday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy drowned in a mine pit in Manpura village on Dewas Road. He had gone to graze goats. Body was handed over to family members after post mortem in District Hospital on Saturday morning. Later, family members and villagers reached SP office at Police Control Road to register a complaint against the contractor.

They also staged a dharna demanding action against the culprits.

They told SDM Rakesh Sharma that 25-feet-deep mines had been dug on both sides of 15-feet-wide road in the village. These pits were filled with water. Rohit son of Ramprasad Dholpure had gone to graze goats with his friends when he fell into the pit. His friends raised an alarm. A woman passing through the area later informed Rohit’s family members in the village. The family members rushed to the spot and informed Dial 100. Later, a few people entered the mine and retrieved Rohit’s body.

Akash said that his cousin Rohit was the only boy in the family. He had two elder sisters.

Villagers told reporters that the contractor enjoyed patronage of a ruling party heavyweight. As a result, Narwar police were not initiating action against him. They even resented the attitude of SDM Sharma and claimed that he too shied away from his responsibility.