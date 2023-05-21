Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone is observing Mission LiFE

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Khargone is observing ‘LiFE’ (or ‘Lifestyle For Environment) among employees, associates and labourers from May 16 to June 5.

The Government of India initiated the need to come together and take ‘Lifestyle For Environment’ forward as a campaign and transform it into a mass movement towards an environment-conscious lifestyle and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, as a key to combating climate change.

NTPC Khargone has organised various related events to encourage and initiate consciousness toward the mission of the LiFE movement. LiFE pledge and awareness programme were organised to kick start the LiFE mission among employees as well as township civil housekeeping contract workers.

On May 17, NTPC Khargone conducted cleanliness drive at shopping complex in NTPC township premises while highlighting the theme of LiFE mission. Officials from NTPC, children from BBPS along with CISF dignitaries joined the drive. Walkathon Rally was conducted at township premises in order to publicise the importance of cleanliness and green surrounding. A drawing competition was held for children studying at GEM 2023 workshop (an initiative of NTPC) as a part of LiFE in line with the theme of the mission. Save water, save energy, reduce waste are a few of the topics. About 45 students participated in the competition.

A slogan competition was organised on May 18, for the GEM 2023 participants as a part of Mission LiFE. Students participated with zeal and learned a lot about saving energy and its importance in daily life.

On Friday, an Environment Awareness Rally was also organised. Girls from Girl Empowerment Mission 2023 participated in the rally. A slogan writing competition was held at BBPS premises for students studying at the school. The theme was -- Save water, Saving energy, Reduce waste. About 50 students participated with enthusiasm.

Various activities were planned in order to aware people of their responsibilities and to maintain healthy practices for a clean environment.