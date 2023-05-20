Madhya Pradesh: People rush to petrol pumps in after RBI announces scrapping of ₹2000 notes

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): People who have ₹2000 note are spending it to pay off their old loans and get the petrol filled in theirs vehicles in Shahdol. When the matter was investigated at the petrol pump of the district headquarters, it was found that usually only one to two notes of 2000 used to come at the petrol pump, but on Saturday their number has increased significantly.

The employee working at the petrol pump said that the contractors pay their employees on Saturdays, that is why this time when the employees came to fill the petrol on Saturday, they had ₹2000 notes in hand.

The petrol pump employee said that 50 to 60 notes of ₹2000 have been collected on Saturday by 2.30 pm.

Notably, RBI has decided to completely withdraw ₹2000 notes. ₹2000 notes were missing in the market for a long time, but suddenly after such an order, these notes have suddenly started appearing in the market. Despite this, there is a little fear among the people and now they have started taking out ₹2000 notes. They want this notes to get changed as soon as possible.

