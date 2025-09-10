Maharashtra: 7th Installment Of Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Kisan Yojana Disbursed |

The 7th installment of the Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Kisan Yojana, aimed at ensuring financial stability for farmers, was distributed today by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A total of ₹1,892.61 crore has been directly deposited into the bank accounts of 91,65,156 farmers across Maharashtra.

A program was organized at Mantralaya by the Agriculture Department for the disbursement of the installment. The event was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne, other cabinet members, and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

Scheme Modeled on Central Initiative

The state government launched this scheme on the lines of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Its objective is to provide direct financial assistance to eligible farmers to help meet agricultural expenses. The 7th installment covers the subsidy for April 2025 to July 2025. All beneficiaries of the Central scheme are also entitled to benefits under the state’s initiative.

Financial Assistance for Farmers

Under the Central scheme, farmers receive ₹6,000 annually. The state government provides an additional ₹6,000 annually under the Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Nidhi Yojana. Together, farmers receive ₹12,000 annually.

So far, six installments have been distributed under the state scheme, benefitting 93.09 lakh farmers with a total disbursement of ₹11,130 crore.

Strengthening Rural Economy

Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne stated that the scheme is playing an important role in increasing farmers’ income, helping them manage production costs, and making farming more sustainable. With the 7th installment, the number of beneficiaries will further rise, contributing to the strengthening of the rural economy.

