Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Promises Facilities, Reforms For Agriculture Officers

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne has assured that the state government is committed to addressing the concerns of agriculture officers and providing them with the necessary facilities to enhance their efficiency. He emphasized that officers must reach farmers directly in their fields to share information about government schemes and provide timely guidance on agricultural practices.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the demands of deputy agriculture officers. The meeting was attended by Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Vikaschandra Rastogi, Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, Director (Extension and Training) Rafique Naikvade, State Deputy Agriculture Officers Association (Pune) president Sanjay Patil, general secretary Vikrant Parmar, Rajkumar Chaple, State Assistant Agriculture Officers Association president Vilas Randhe, and other members.

Bharne said that steps will be taken, in consultation with the IT Department, to provide laptops to deputy agriculture officers to speed up their work. He further assured that issues related to transfers, promotions, medical bills, pending inquiries, and enhancement of travel allowance will be addressed through necessary administrative reforms.

“The government is always positive about resolving the problems of agriculture officers. To simplify office work, the use of various apps and websites will be increased,” Bharne added.

