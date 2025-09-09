Maharashtra Govt Showcases Eco-Friendly Electric Tugboat At JNPT

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has taken a step forward in promoting environmentally friendly solutions in the port sector by introducing the AQUA STENTOR E-Tug, an advanced electric tugboat based on Dutch technology.

On Tuesday, Minister of Ports and Mining Nitesh Rane inspected the AQUA STENTOR E-Tug during its demonstration at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Uran.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Conservator of Marine Services Captain Balasaheb V. Pawar, Mr. Dingeman Van of Damen Shipyard, Mr. Arun Sinha, Managing Director of Alar Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd., and Dr. Nilesh Banolikar.

Tugboats play a critical role in ports by assisting in the navigation of large cargo vessels. The new E-Tug is designed to handle multiple functions such as towing ships, mooring operations, and firefighting. Compared to conventional diesel-powered tugboats, the AQUA STENTOR E-Tug offers greater efficiency, lower operational costs, and significantly reduces both noise and air pollution. Officials highlighted that the introduction of the electric tugboat marks a major step toward sustainable and cost-effective port operations in India.

Read Also Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Withdraw GR On Kunbi Certificates...

Key Features of AQUA STENTOR E-Tug:

Fully electric propulsion system

Equipped with modern navigation and communication technology

Advanced safety and firefighting systems

Speed of 12 knots at full load

Astern bollard pull capacity of 70 tons

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/