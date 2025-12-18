Anupamaa Written Update, December 18: Anupama Slaps Ishani As She Reverts To Her Old Ways

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 18: Thursday's episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama and Jaspreet discussing whether Bharti should marry Varun. Since Bharti does like Varun, she leaves the final decision to Anupama, trusting her judgment.

Meanwhile, Rajni reveals that a numerologist has suggested a new name for the tower that will replace Purvichaya Chawl. The building will be called Varun Raj Tower.

Elsewhere, Prem helps Rahi with her studies using clever tricks, and their study session gradually turns romantic. However, the moment is secretly observed by Rahi's tuition teacher, Diwakar, through binoculars. Gautam notices Diwakar stalking them and falsely tells him that Rahi is interested in her teacher.

Later, Anupama calls Rahi to wish her luck for her exams. She feels happy seeing Prem's support and is reminded of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and how supportive he was of her in the past. After speaking with Prem and Rahi, Anupama notices Ishani returning home early in the morning. Furious, she scolds Ishani for reverting to her old lifestyle of partying and drinking and asks her to return to Ahmedabad.

Instead of listening to anyone, Ishani continues to argue and lash out. In a moment of anger, Anupama slaps Ishani and throws her out of the house. However, Ishani goes into a room instead and locks herself inside. Anupama then apologizes to Jaspreet and Bharti for the chaos caused early in the morning.

Meanwhile, Bharti receives a voice note from her parents agreeing to her marriage with Varun. The news calls for celebration, and everyone dances with joy.

Before leaving for her exam, Rahi touches Motiba's feet to seek her blessings. Although Motiba blesses her, she taunts Rahi for neglecting household responsibilities in favor of college. The episode ends with Gautam coming across an old photograph of Parag and Rajni from their college days.

The promo then shows Anupama recording a video as everyone signs Rajni's papers, unaware that Rajni is planning to forge the signatures on the Purvichaya Chawl redevelopment documents.