Big BLOW To Adipurush Makers: ‘No One Coming To Watch It In Theatre', Says Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy Owner Manoj Desai |

Executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai, has lashed out at the makers of Adipurush amid the film's ongoing controversy. For those unversed, Om Raut's film has constantly been in the news and the makers have been criticised for the 'cringeworthy' dialogues and poor VFX. Objections have also been raised on the portrayal of various characters in the film.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Manoj Desai said that he is suffering losses due to the film as very less people have been showing up in theatres to watch the movie.

"We are not running many shows, especially in Gaiety Galaxy, as no one is coming to see the film. There are only 20 to 30 people in the hall per show. The situation is very bad," Desai shared.

Reacting to the makers' decision to revamp the dialogues like 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki', Desai said that the damage is already done. "I have not watched the movie but what is the point of changing the dialogues now? Abhi kuch farak nahi padta," he said.

Adipurush has collected over Rs 400 crore globally but the film's box office numbers continue to fall.

The film which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on June 16, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan).

On the opening weekend, the film reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, raced to Rs 340 crore in just three days -- Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on days two and three.

But the film's box office score witnessed a drastic slide as negative word of mouth spread on social media.