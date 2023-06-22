 As Adipurush Fails, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gets More Screens In Indian Theatres
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAs Adipurush Fails, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gets More Screens In Indian Theatres

As Adipurush Fails, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gets More Screens In Indian Theatres

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
article-image

After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has dipped at the box-office, animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has got more shows added in India into the fourth week.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement.

The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally.

"Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film," read the statement.

Read Also
Amid Adipurush Backlash, Kriti Sanon's Mother Says, 'One Shouldn’t Look At Mistakes'
article-image

'Adipurush' on its Day 1 raked in Rs 37 crore in its Hindi version and minted only Rs 7 crore in all the Indian languages on its sixth day since release.

Read Also
Adipurush Director Om Raut REACTS To Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘I Have Seen His Work’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rajeev Khandelwal On Facing Casting Couch: 'Didn't Feel Dirty From Inside, Abused That Person...'

Rajeev Khandelwal On Facing Casting Couch: 'Didn't Feel Dirty From Inside, Abused That Person...'

Pakistani Songs Remade in Bollywood: From Pasoori To Disco Deewane

Pakistani Songs Remade in Bollywood: From Pasoori To Disco Deewane

As Adipurush Fails, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gets More Screens In Indian Theatres

As Adipurush Fails, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gets More Screens In Indian Theatres

WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill Stops Singing, Sits Down On Stage During Dubai Event

WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill Stops Singing, Sits Down On Stage During Dubai Event

Sharmila Tagore Calls TV Content Regressive, Says Producers REFUSE To Remove Objectionable Parts...

Sharmila Tagore Calls TV Content Regressive, Says Producers REFUSE To Remove Objectionable Parts...