1920 Horrors Of The Heart Director Krishna Bhatt REACTS On Adipurush Controversy: There Is A Very Thin Line Between Doing It Right And Upsetting People

Filmmaker gets candid about her theatrical debut venture and more

Lipika VarmaUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
article-image
Krishna Bhatt | Pic: Instagram/krishnavbhatt

Vikarm Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt’s directorial venture 1920: Horrors Of The Heart has hit screens today. The film stars Avika Gor as the main protagonist. The Free Press Journal caught up with Krishna for an exclusive interaction.

It’s a double celebration for Krishna as she recently got married to Vedant Sarda and is debuting with a theatrical release. “This June, I’m getting very lucky in 2023. I have two weddings this month. The man I love and second to the audiences I love. I want them to love me back. It feels so great that things have happened,” she gushes.

Krishna has earlier helmed a project for an OTT. When asked about the difference in directing for the two mediums, she explains, “I feel it’s not a rocket science kind of a difference. When you are watching TV, whenever you wish you can pause and finish your work at home. But in theatres you have to be seated for two hours or more as you have purchased a ticket and also like to watch it giving it full attention. You cheer and boo with the crowd… that is the kind of adrenaline rush that comes with the theatre experience. I went to Gaiety and watched my father’s film there. I felt overjoyed to see the crowd cheering and enjoying his film. I used to dream that one day such a thing would happen for my film also.”

The marketing strategies are not very logical these days. For example, the pre-marketing gimmicks that happened recently with Adipurush. “After Covid, when people realise they can sit in their room and watch a film or a show instead of going to theatres and wasting so much money, it is feasible. The audiences are so quick to dismiss your movie as they may feel it’s crap or not matching their expectations. I don't think you can fool them anymore. A mythological epic, which deals with the core religion of India, the heart of our roots, there is a very thin line between doing it right and upsetting people, their religious sentiments. So it could go wrong.”

When asked if her film was always meant to release in theatres, Krishna concludes, “1920: Horrors Of The Heart was going to be an OTT release. When we first thought of it two years back, we considered it for OTT. The market is very difficult now. But those who have seen this film felt it was meant to be a theatrical release. It deserves a chance at the box office.”

