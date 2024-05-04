EXCLUSIVE: Srikanth Actress Jyotika’s Shocking Remark, Says ‘My Debut Film Didn’t Work So I Didn’t Get Work In Bollywood’

Actress opens up on why she didn’t pursue Hindi film industry |

Actress Jyotika, who is soon to be seen in Srikanth alongside Rajkummar Rao, feels that it is the best time to work in Indian cinema. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about OTT invention, why she diverted her career to South, the kind of films she wants to do, and more. Excerpts:

How it feels to be actively working in Hindi films now?

It feels great and the best change that has happened is that North and South has blended. I have seen great talents in both the regions and cinema couldn’t have been better than this. I have come back in the best time.

Back in the 90s, South Indian films were released dubbed in Hindi in the Northern belt. Do you feel the amalgamation is more social media driven?

I think, it has nothing to do with the social media rather it is because of OTT invention. When we travel to Bhutan or Nepal, it’s very surprising for me and Suriya to see that people have seen every South Indian film. I don’t know the norms of social media but I think, audiences watch anything that entertains them.

Go on…

Sometimes, Bollywood bubble becomes too fancy but when people see something rooted and relatable, they appreciate it.

How far Bollywood has changed since your debut in 1996 with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna?

I was never a part of Bollywood. I don’t know how it has changed but I feel, the old formulas are still existing that film has to run (laughs). I didn’t get work post my debut film so I moved down South and made my career out there. There were no roadblocks, there were no roads only for me to go as my film didn’t make any noise.

Do you still feel Friday jitters?

Of course, we all do have jitters. Unless, you had done a project for money but if you want people to see your work or the film, you do feel fearful just before the release.

Since now you have comeback to Hindi industry, what kind of films are you looking to associate with?

I am looking for films with title word S (laughs). Shaitaan and Srikanth worked in my favour. I am honestly looking for that three scene role in a film where women walk out with their head high. I am in mid 40s and women are a lot more than the way they are portrayed on-screen.

People say that South industries are far more professional than Bollywood. Your thoughts?

On the contrary, both Shaitaan and Srikanth were shot faster than a South film. I am quite taken aback by the way they wrapped up the film. Professional wise, both the regions are at par. Humility wise, yes, Southern people are humble.