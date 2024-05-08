 Arjun Kapoor Offers Educational Help To 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Selling Rolls After Father's Death: 'I Salute Him'
Arjun Kapoor Offers Educational Help To 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Selling Rolls After Father's Death: 'I Salute Him'

Arjun Kapoor also praised the young boy for his courage in testing times

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday offered help to 10-year-old Jaspreet Singh after a video of the New Delhi-based boy who sells rolls for a living after losing his father went viral on social media recently. The actor is the latest public figure to extend support to Jaspreet and his sister Taranpreet Kaur, following business tycoon Anand Mahindra, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, and local BJP leader Rajiv Babbar.

Kapoor shared a news report about Jaspreet on his Instagram story and lauded the youngster for his courage in these testing times.

"With a smile on his face, he's facing life ahead and all that will come with it.. I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own and take over his father's work within 10 days of him passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister's education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know," he wrote in the post.

article-image

The now-viral video was originally shared by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh a week ago. It showed how Jaspreet took on the responsibility of running the food cart with his 19-year-old cousin Gurmukh Singh after losing his father to brain tuberculosis last month.

Jaspreet and his sister have been living with their aunt as their mother decided to leave for her hometown in Punjab. 

