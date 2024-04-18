Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Karan Johar Elated As '2 States' Clocks 10 Years, Arjun Says, 'Story Hero Honi Chaiye'

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Karan Johar are overjoyed as their film '2 States' completes 10 years since its release. The movie, which featured Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, was a massive hit when it came out in 2014. To celebrate this milestone, the trio took to their social media accounts to share fond memories and emotions associated with the film.

Alia Bhatt shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the film, captioning it '#10YearsOf2States'.

Arjun Kapoor, her co-star in the movie, posted a reel on Instagram where he talked about the impact of cinema on everyday life and expressed his gratitude for being a part of the film. He said, "Even if you're not the hero of the story, the story should be heroic." He captioned the reel, "10 years, countless emotions."

Karan Johar, the director of the film, shared a scene from the movie on his Instagram stories and wrote, "10 years of 2 States, one love, the most amazing journey filled with warmth."

The film, which was adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, released on April 18, 2014, and also starred Revathy, Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles.