 'Honoured': Alia Bhatt Features In TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2024 List
'Heart of Stone' director Tom Harper wrote about her in the magazine, describing her as a "truly international star"

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema today. With her work, she has not only created a name for herself in the country but also made an impact abroad. The 30-year-old has made it to TIME's '100 most influential people of 2024' list.

'Heart of Stone' director Tom Harper, who worked with Alia in her debut film, wrote about her in the magazine, describing her as a "truly international star".

"There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favourite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it," Tom wrote.

Reacting to it, Alia took to her Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time Thank you dearest #TomHarper for your kind kind words."

article-image

Last year, Alia bagged several important awards including first National Film Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. In 2023, she also made her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone'.

Indian-origin actor Dev Patel and wrestler Sakshi Malik also featured in the list.

Dev's profile was written by Get Out and Nope actor Daniel Kaluuya.

"Dev radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he's coming from," he wrote and praised Dev's latest release, Monkey Man.

