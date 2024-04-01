 Arjun Kapoor's Growth Was 'Influenced' By Salman Khan, Says Boney Kapoor: 'Their Equation Is Not Good But..'
Arjun Kapoor's Growth Was 'Influenced' By Salman Khan, Says Boney Kapoor: 'Their Equation Is Not Good But..'

Arjun Kapoor's Growth Was 'Influenced' By Salman Khan, Says Boney Kapoor: 'Their Equation Is Not Good But..'

Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan have reportedly had a strained relationship for a while now.

Updated: Monday, April 01, 2024
Actor Arjun Kapoor has had a strained relationship with Salman Khan for a while now. Earlier, the duo shared a great bond during Kapoor's initial days in the film industry. However, their relationship reportedly became bitter over the years.

In a recent interview with Showsha, Boney Kapoor said, “Where Arjun is concerned, I may have separated from Mona, but it was never in my mind that Arjun wants to become an actor. It was Salman who called me up and said, ‘He will become an actor.’ I mean, he took it upon himself and made him lose weight. Imagine, at that time, he was a very healthy child.”

Further, Boney said that he would give credit to Salman where Arjun is concerned.

"Whatever said and done today, maybe they’re not on good terms, I mean, the equation is not that good, but he gave him his best. And Arjun’s growth really was influenced a lot by Salman, where his outlook to acting is concerned, his outlook to films are concerned, and he shaped up. I mean he gave him, rather inculcated in him, the importance of having a good body," added Boney.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney is currently gearing up for his upcoming production, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn.

