'Don't Scream': When Jaya Bachchan SCOLDED Karan Johar For Speaking Too Loudly

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan is known for outspoken personality and she never shies away from being her true self in public. Jaya turned 76 on Tuesday (April 9). She shares strong bonds with several Bollywood stars, among whom filmmaker Karan Johar stands prominently. They consider each other family and their respect and love for each other is evident every time they talk about each other.

Jaya and Karan worked together in several films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho. However, it may surprise some to learn that there was a time when Jaya scolded Karan because he was talking too loudly.

In one of his interviews a couple of years back, Karan was asked about the worst criticism of his hosting skills. To this, he reportedly replied, "That I speak too loudly, when I am on the stage even though there’s a mic. Jaya (Jaya Bachchan) aunty told me once. She said ‘Karan you are on the mic, why are you shouting?' I was like I am trying to be energetic. She said 'You have a mic and that’s what it is for, you don’t need to scream when you are out speaking'."

Jaya is known for her outspoken nature and she fearlessly expresses her opinions on various topics. Throughout her career, both as an actress and a politician, she has been vocal about social issues, women's rights, and the state of the Indian film industry.

Also, she is not one to shy away from addressing controversial subjects, and has garnered respect for her straightforwardness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. She played the role of Ranveer's grandmother.