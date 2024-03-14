Moushumi Chatterjee Takes A Dig At Jaya Bachchan's Behaviour Towards Paps: 'I Am Much Better Than Her' (WATCH)

Veteran Bollywood actress Moushumi Chatterjee has taken a sly dig at actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan while posing for paparazzi. Moushumi recently attended an event and several pictures and videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

While interacting with paps, Moushumi said she is better than Jaya. For those unversed, Jaya has a love-hate relationship with the paparazzi and she often gets into a playful tiff with them. She often schools them for asking inappropriate questions at events. She also becomes the target of trolls due to her viral videos while posing for paps.

Taking a dig at her rude behaviour towards paps, Moushumi said, "I am much better than Jaya Bachchan." Further praising paps, she said, "Aap log nahi hote toh humara kya hota."

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Jaya has not reacted to Moushumi's video yet.

In the past, Jaya had openly expressed her disdain for being clicked by the media, stating that she despises people who interfere in her personal life and make a profit by selling the photographs of celebrities. Her comments had led to a section of social media users questioning her attitude towards the media.

Recently, the veteran actress said that she doesn't mind being the source for such entertainment and a "meme-generator".

In January, Jaya attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. At the event, she was seen schooling the paps because they asked her to pose.

A video of the same went viral on the internet in which the actress can be seen asking the paparazzi to not 'teach' her about angles and poses. Paps were seen asking her to stand at the marks for photos, which irked her.

"Don't tell me first, second," an irritated Jaya was seen telling the shutterbugs. Later, as she posed with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the paps asked her to look left and right, which further agitated her.

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Shweta had revealed why Jaya is 'rude' to paparazzi. "She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn't like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought," she had said.