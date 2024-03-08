 Jaya Bachchan Has A Secret Instagram Account, Follows Only Family Members, Reveals Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda
During the recent episode of What The Hell Navya s2, Navya Naveli and Shweta Bachchan Nanda talked about Jaya Bachchan's 'secret' Instagram account.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image

During the recent episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya s2, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter revealed that Jaya Bachchan has 'secret' Instagram account.

During the episode, Shweta started asking her mother, Jaya, “Would you do without Instagram?” to which the actress said "yes". Further, Shweta asked, “Well, then why are you on it?” quickly adding, “secretly”.

Navya then stated, "She is not really on it." Jaya replied, "I am not on it." Later, Shweta asserted, “She (Jaya) is on it; it's a good destresser. She just looks at her family. She just follows us."

Shweta also shared that her mother mostly uses YouTube, checks her actor, husband Amitabh Bachchan's blog and Pinterest as she enjoys browsing for home, outdoor decor, plants, and other things. 

Later, Jaya, Shweta and Navya discussed what the veteran actress would post on Instagram if she was active. To this, Shweta said that her mother would share images of flowers, sunsets, and her granddaughter, while Navya added that her grandma would share photos of table mats, decor, and needlework.

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

