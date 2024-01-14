'Humko Sikha Rahe Hai': Jaya Bachchan Schools Paps For Asking Her To Pose At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Reception (WATCH)

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has an unmissable love-hate relationship with the paparazzi and netizens got a glimpse of it once again at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. Jaya was seen schooling the paps once again, this time, because they asked her to pose.

A video of the same has now gone viral on the internet in which Jaya can be seen asking the paparazzi to not 'teach' her about angles and poses. The veteran actress reached the reception venue with daughter Shweta Bachchan and the excited paps were seen asking her to stand at the marks for photos, which seemed to irk her.

"Don't tell me first, second," an irritated Jaya was seen telling the shutterbugs. Later, as she posed with her daughter, the paps asked her to look left and right, which further agitated her.

"Kya idhar angle humko sikha rahe hai..." she exclaimed, before walking away and smiling one last time at the cameras.

Shweta, who was accompanied by Sonali Bendre, was seen laughing at the banter between her mother and the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, the reception bash of Ira and Nupur was one star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood marking their attendance and blessing the newlyweds. A number of veteran actors were seen gracing the night including several contemporaries of Jaya like Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Rekha, Saira Banu, Raj Babbar, Asha Parekh, and others.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, among others also made sure to put their best foot forward as they reached the reception venue.