CM Eknath Shinde, Smriti Irani & Others Politicians Grace Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Reception

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception was a star-studded affair. Ira and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in Udaipur on January 10. They hosted a reception in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Besides B-Town celebs and businessmen, several politicians also graced their wedding bash
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Ira and Nupur's wedding reception
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya arrived with his mother Rashami and younger brother Tejas
MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his wife, Sharmila Thackeray, were also spotted at the bash
Union Minister Smriti Irani was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi. She looked beautiful in a mustard saree
Former Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap attended the wedding reception with his wife
Baba Siddique arrived at the bash with his son Zeeshan Siddique
