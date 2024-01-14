CM Eknath Shinde, Smriti Irani & Others Politicians Grace Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Reception

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception was a star-studded affair. Ira and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in Udaipur on January 10. They hosted a reception in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Besides B-Town celebs and businessmen, several politicians also graced their wedding bash

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Ira and Nupur's wedding reception

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya arrived with his mother Rashami and younger brother Tejas

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his wife, Sharmila Thackeray, were also spotted at the bash

Union Minister Smriti Irani was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi. She looked beautiful in a mustard saree

Former Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap attended the wedding reception with his wife

Baba Siddique arrived at the bash with his son Zeeshan Siddique

