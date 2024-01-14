Veteran Stars Rekha, Dharmendra, Hema Malini & Others Attend Ira-Nupur's Wedding Bash

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was one starry night, and a slew of veteran actors marked their attendance to bless the newlyweds
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Best friends Hema Malini and Rekha stole the limelight as they posed together in their resplendent sarees
Dharmendra looked charming as he walked in wearing a black suit
Jaya Bachchan added a pop of colour to the night in her multicolour Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit
Saira Banu made a rare appearance and looked beautiful in a blue salwar suit
Asha Parekh looked graceful as ever in her off white and red saree as Aamir Khan's son Junaid escorted her inside
Raj Babbar too marked his attendance and he was accompanied by his son Prateik Babbar
Poonam Dhillon looked radiant as she reached the venue to bless Ira and Nupur
Thanks For Reading!