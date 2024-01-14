Veteran Stars Rekha, Dharmendra, Hema Malini & Others Attend Ira-Nupur's Wedding Bash

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was one starry night, and a slew of veteran actors marked their attendance to bless the newlyweds

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Best friends Hema Malini and Rekha stole the limelight as they posed together in their resplendent sarees

Dharmendra looked charming as he walked in wearing a black suit

Jaya Bachchan added a pop of colour to the night in her multicolour Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit

Saira Banu made a rare appearance and looked beautiful in a blue salwar suit

Asha Parekh looked graceful as ever in her off white and red saree as Aamir Khan's son Junaid escorted her inside

Raj Babbar too marked his attendance and he was accompanied by his son Prateik Babbar

Poonam Dhillon looked radiant as she reached the venue to bless Ira and Nupur

