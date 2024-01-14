Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reception: Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur & Others Steal Show In Black

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024

Bollywood celebs queued up at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on Saturday night and black seemed to be the colour of the night. Salman Khan walked in looking dapper in a full black suit

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani too followed suit and attended the party wearing all black

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar oozed royalty in a black and golden salwar suit and black and white suit respectively

TIger Shroff kept it classy in a black suit with a white shirt

Mrunal Thakur made everyone skip a beat as she sashayed in wearing a sheer black saree and flaunted her smokey eyes

Siddhant Chaturvedi opted for a traditional black coat with just a hint of white

Babil Khan was all smiles as he posed in his all-black look for the paparazzi

Ayushmann Khurrana went the unconventional way in a sequined black blazer

Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan too made sure to attend the wedding reception and extend his greetings

Shweta Tiwari once again proved age is just a number in her ruffled black saree

Manushi Chhillar flaunted her curves in a skimpy black saree with a corset blouse

Anil Kapoor looked handsome in a clean black tux as she reached the venue to bless the newlyweds

Divya Khosla Kumar channelled her inner diva in a black saree with an embellished cross-halter neck blouse