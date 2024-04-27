Shehnaaz Gill Video Calls BB13 Co-Contestant Arti Singh After Skipping Her Wedding In Mumbai (PHOTO)

Popular television actress Arti Singh tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 26 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Arti's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants were also in attendance. Several pictures and videos from the pre-wedding as well as wedding festivities surfaced on social media, however, fans wondered why Shehnaaz Gill did not attend the functions.

For the unawares, Shehnaaz is not in Mumbai. A couple of days back, she posted several pictures and videos to give a glimpse of her vacation. The actress-singer is seen enjoying trekking, nature, greenery and posing near a waterfall in the visuals.

Shehnaaz skipped Arti's wedding festivities, however, she congratulated her on social media. Taking to her official Instagram account, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress shared a wedding picture of Arti and Dipak and wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations."

In another picture, Arti and Shehnaaz can be seen talking with each other over a video call. The new bride looked beautiful in a red suit. She flaunted mangalsutra and sindoor.

Re-sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Arti wrote, "Missed u."

It may be noted that Arti and Shehnaaz shared a close bond inside Bigg Boss 13 house. They fought, argued and even disagreed with each other on various occasions, however, they made sure to stand for each other and their camaraderie was loved by the audience.

Arti and Dipak's star-studded wedding

Arti's uncle, senior actor Govinda surprised everyone by attending the wedding. Fans were uncertain if Govinda would attend Arti's wedding, especially since he missed her pre-wedding ceremonies, as he has had a strained relationship with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, Arti's brother.

Govinda was all smiles as he made a grand entry in an all-black sherwani to Arti's wedding. He also greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue with folded hands.

Other celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ankita Lokhande, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Kishwer Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehzada Dhami and others also attended the wedding festivities.