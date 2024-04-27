 Ruslaan Box Office Day 1: Aayush Sharma's Film Begins On A Dull Note, Earns Only ₹60 Lakh
HomeEntertainmentRuslaan Box Office Day 1: Aayush Sharma's Film Begins On A Dull Note, Earns Only ₹60 Lakh

Ruslaan Box Office Day 1: Aayush Sharma's Film Begins On A Dull Note, Earns Only ₹60 Lakh

Directed by Karan Butani, Ruslaan had 6.42 per cent Hindi occupancy on the first day

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Aayush Sharma's action-entertainer Ruslaan, which hit the big screens on April 26, has witnessed a slow start as it opened to significantly low box office numbers. The film, directed by Karan Butani, failed to make a mark as it did not even collect Rs 1 crore on the first day of its release.

According to a report in Sacnilk.com, the film collected only Rs 60 lakh in India. Reportedly, the film had 6.42 per cent Hindi occupancy and Chennai had the highest occupancy which was 16 per cent on the first day.

Ruslaan is expected to perform well in the weekend. It is facing a competition from Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. However, it is to be noted here that both the films did not impress with their box office figures.

Last week's release - Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar and Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 also failed miserably at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ruslaan received mixed reviews from audience as well as film critics. The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "Aayush impresses with his action and stunts and even looks technically sound but sadly, he too couldn’t save the film from being watchable. Ruslaan is a showreel of Aayush’s talent and nothing beyond that."

In Ruslaan, Aayush has showcased his never-seen-before action avatar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malavade, and others in key roles. It also boasts of a special cameo by Suniel Shetty.

