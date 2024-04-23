Mumbai's Iconic Gaiety Galaxy To Shut After 52 Years Due To Poor Audience Turn Out? Here's The Truth (EXCLUSIVE)

Hours after it was reported that Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy has been shut, The Free Press Journal got in touch with Executive Director of G7 Multiplex, Manoj Desai, who stated that the report is absolutely false. For those unversed, on Tuesday (April 23), it was reported that several recently released Bollywood films failed to grab the attention of the audience, and due to this reason, the owners of Gaiety Galaxy decided to shut the multiplex.

However, Desai clarified that the reports doings the rounds are fake. He said, "Nothing has been shut. Everything is fine. This is a very bad rumour which is being spread by my well-wisher. Whatever is being said is wrong."

Desai further said that Gaiety Galaxy has been shut only for three days for renovation work. "I have kept it shut only for three days because I am putting up a brand new projector and screen. The theatre has been running since 1972 and I am associated with it for more than 50 years. So we have to update it and make several changes because of which we decided to keep it shut only for three days, from April 22 to April 24. From Friday (April 26), shows will run as usual," he added.

Reacting to those spreading fake news about Gaiety Galaxy, Desai said they are 'completely wrong'. However, he also addressed the box office failure of latest films like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Sharing his views on what did not work for these films, Desai said, "People didn't like the action in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. From beginning to end, both the actors are only fighting in the film. This is what people have said about the film. Also, the audience did not like Ajay Devgn as a coach in Maidaan. He is mostly loved when he plays the role of a cop in Rohit Shetty's films or other solid roles in films like Drishyam and Drishyam 2."

It may be noted that other recent releases like Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar and Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have also failed to impress the audience and both tanked at the box office.

Gaiety Galaxy is known as an economical option for people in Mumbai as ticket rates start at only Rs 150. The theatre is also a hotspot for promotional events of films.