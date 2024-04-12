Sohail Khan Recalls 'Feeling Up' His Ex-Girlfriend's Mother Inside A Wardrobe: 'It Was Dark And...' | Photo Via Instagram

Recently, the first episode of Arhaan Khan's podcast, Dumb Biryani, was released on YouTube in collaboration with two of his friends, including Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani. It featured his father, Arbaaz Khan and his uncle, Sohail Khan.

During the episode, Sohail recalled an incident when he once confused his ex-girlfriend's mother with his girl. He said, “We were playing Dark Room at one of my ex-girlfriend’s house. I went and hid in a wardrobe and my girlfriend’s mother went and hid in the same wardrobe. I thought it was my girl who was hiding with me. It was dark, it was the closet, I thought it was my girl who was with me in the closet so I started feeling her up,”

He added that the first thing that came out was a giggle. "I laughed, all the lights had come on and everybody came out and asked what happened because the game was over," Sohail added.

Sohail, who was married to Seema Kiran Sachdev, talked about his failed relationship and said that everything comes with an expiry date.

"Till when it lasts, and till when you’re happy together, keep the relationship going, don’t make it sour. Because that’s when negative feelings about the other person come into you. Everything comes with an expiry. (Whether) You buy a medicine, you buy a chocolate, or you call for food. When you lose excitement in a relationship, amicably move on. Communication is the best thing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arhaan's podcast is set to be a six-part series that will be released on YouTube.