Seema Sajdeh Reveals Why She Divorced Sohail Khan After 24 Years: 'Had To Choose Between My Marriage Or Son'

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan tied the knot in 1998; later, the couple parted ways and filed for divorce in 2022. They also have two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan.

In a recent conversation with Shivani Pau on her podcast, Seema revealed the reason why she decided to divorce Sohail after 24 years of marriage. She said that some people felt that the reason was because of some other women, but it was a choice made by her.

"When two people are in a situation where both of them are not happy, when there is constant fighting, the fallout is always the kids. You don’t realise that in that phase of your life, time passes so quickly, kids grow up quickly, and you don’t realise when you have done damaged to the kids). The kids are collateral damage. So, it was a conscious decision for him." she added.

Further, Seema said that she and Sohail had been living separately for quite a few years. "Nirvan was going to school; he had many conversations with me, then he went to the university and said, 'Mumma, I am ok now; you can go ahead.’ That’s when I decided that ok now is the time I can get divorced. It was just paperwork,” she added.

She was last seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey, who are the wives of actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, and Chunky Pandey.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)