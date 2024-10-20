Who Is Vikram Ahuja? All About Seema Sajdeh's Current Boyfriend With Whom She Was Engaged Before Marrying Sohail Khan

Actor Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, during her appearance on the show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, confirmed that she has found love once again in life and is dating Vikram Ahuja. Interestingly, Seema was earlier engaged to Vikram, but after the engagement fell apart, she eloped and married Sohail in 1998.

During the final episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema formally introduced Vikram to her friends, however, his face was not revealed on the show. He was seen helping Seema set up her new house in Mumbai after divorce from Sohail Khan.

Who is Vikram Ahuja?

During the episode, Seema called her relationship with Vikram 'circle of life', and revealed how she was engaged to the same person before marrying Sohail.

For those unversed, Vikram is an entrepreneur and is the son of prominent industrialist Devendra Ahuja. The late businessman was Managing Director of 20th Century Finance and was also a promoter of Centurion Bank.

Interestingly, Vikram is also the brother of Bobby Deol's wife, Tania Deol. Post Devendra Ahuja's demise, Vikram had accused Tania and Bobby of instigating his father and usurping majority of his property. However, the family later mended their relations.

Vikram has a private profile on Instagram and is followed by Seema, along with some 70 odd followers.

Vikram gets Seema's son's approval

Seema was also seen breaking the news of her relationship to Sohail and her son, Nirvaan. The 23-year-old can be seen supporting his mother's decision and he also stated that she had to move on in life at some point.

Seema had eloped with Sohail at the age of 22 and they had tied the knot in 1998. In 2022, they filed for divorce. They now co-parent their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.