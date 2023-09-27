Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Reception: BFF Sania Mirza Shares Unseen PHOTO With Newlyweds | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, at the Leela Palace on September 24, 2023, in an intimate ceremony. After the wedding, the couple also hosted a reception for their close friends and family.

Just a while back, Parineeti's BFF Sania Mirza shared an unseen picture with Parineeti and Raghav from their wedding reception. She penned a sweet note that read, "Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever." Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, can also be seen in the photo.

According to Pinkvilla's report, Parineeti and Raghav did not accept any gifts from their guests at their dreamy wedding, and even the milni was kept strictly to ₹11. The duo were expected to host their wedding receptions in Delhi and Chandigarh; however, they have now been cancelled. The newlyweds will host a big reception in Mumbai on October 4, 2023.

The actress even recorded a song titled O Piya to express her love for Raghav. It was written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur. The song was reportedly played at their wedding.

Sharing the official wedding photos, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

