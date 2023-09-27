Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Issue FIRST Statement Post Wedding: 'Life's Been A Whirlwind'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are currently enjoying their post-wedding bliss. The two tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony on September 24. On Wednesday, three days after their marriage, the couple finally issued their first official statement as husband and wife.

Parineeti and Raghav got married in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. They read their wedding vows in the middle of lake Pichola, surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

Photos and videos from the nuptials are now pasted all over the internet, and we can say without a doubt that the entire affair was as dreamy as it gets.

Parineeti-Raghav issue statement

On Wednesday afternoon, the newlyweds took to their official social media handles to pen a note for each and every person who congratulated and blessed them.

Parineeti stated that her life has been a "whirlwind" in the past few days and that the couple has nothing but gratitude in their heart for everyone.

"Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we have been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts," the statement read.

The couple further added, "As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we could not have been more thankful".

Parineeti-Raghav wedding

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was attended by some of the biggest names of the country, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, tennis legend Sania Mirza, among others.

In one of the videos, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen seeking blessings from Kejriwal and his family. The two touched the feet of their family members, and Kejriwal was even seen hugging Raghav and blessing him for his newly married life.

Parineeti and Raghav are set to throw a grand reception bash in Chandigarh on September 30. They are later expected to host a lavish party for B-Town as well in Mumbai.

