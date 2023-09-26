Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Bride's Father Pawan Chopra Performs Rituals In UNSEEN Video (WATCH)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in the presence of their family members and friends in Udaipur on September 24. The very next day, the newlyweds shared dreamy photos from their grand wedding and within no time, it captured the attention and admiration of fans.

Besides the photos that were officially shared by the couple, several inside videos and photos from their wedding ceremony have also surfaced on social media.

In a fresh video that is doing the rounds, Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra is seen performing wedding rituals. He is seen sitting inside the mandap with groom Raghav. He is seen wearing an off-white and golden sherwani.

Take a look at the video here:

Another video shows bride Parineeti walking down the aisle to marry Raghav. The actress was all seen posing with a small umbrella. After exchanging vows, Parineeti was also seen kissing her husband.

In another video, Raghav is seen grooving to dhol beats with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also seen in the video.

A day after tying the knot, Raghav and Parineeti shared dreamy photos from their big day on Instagram. They also penned a heartfelt note along with the wedding visuals.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." the caption read.

Those who attended the wedding were tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and others.

Parineeti and Raghav reached Delhi on Monday evening. They will host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.